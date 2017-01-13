Top Trump aide in frequent contact with Russia's ambassador

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you Pause

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:10 Get the facts on Type 2 Diabetes

2:58 How coins are made

2:00 Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

1:44 Sacramento stories: Big rig slams into state Capitol in a fireball (January 2001)

1:05 Sierra residents shovel their way through walls of snow