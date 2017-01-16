The Latest: Conciliatory meeting between Trump, King's son

1:22 Kevin Starr, California’s premier historian, dead at 76 Pause

2:12 Trying to meet the growing need for Latino doctors in California

15:05 UC Davis students protest Martin Shkreli and Milo Yiannopoulos event sponsored by college Republicans

0:26 May River student throws volleyball at officer on bike

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border

1:44 Sacramento stories: Big rig slams into state Capitol in a fireball (January 2001)