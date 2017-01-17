Michelle Obama: First lady's style shown through

From the time her husband won the White House through his final days in office after two terms, Michelle Obama was noted for many positive things, not the least of which is her personal style. See how she carried it year to year. ***** In this Aug. 28, 2016, file photo, President Barack Obama, right, holds hands with first lady Michelle Obama as they arrive at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Carolyn Kaster
AP
In this Oct. 27, 2016, picture, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is hugged by first lady Michelle Obama during a campaign rally in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Chuck Burton
AP
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive for an event to thank service members and their families at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.
Carolyn Kaster
AP
First lady Michelle Obama welcomes community leaders from across the country to celebrate the successes and share best practices to continue the work of the Mayor’s Challenge to End Veterans’ Homelessness East Room of the White House complex in Washington on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016.
Manuel Balce Ceneta
AP
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive for a reception to honor recipients of the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
Manuel Balce Ceneta
AP
Britain’s Prince Harry and first lady Michelle Obama tour the USO Warrior and Family Center at Fort Belvoir, Va., on Oct. 28, 2015.
Andrew Harnik
AP
President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama share a moment while recording a video for the Milan Expo at the White House in March 2015. Michelle Obama led the presidential delegation to the world's-fair-style event in Italy in June.
Amanda Lucidon
The White House
First lady Michelle Obama dances to Gloria Estefan’s “Conga” in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington on Monday, Nov. 16, 2015, during a Broadway at the White House event for high school students involved in performing arts programs.
Carolyn Kaster
AP
First lady Michelle Obama waters a bed of vegetable seeds with students Nare Kande of the New York Botanical Gardens in the Bronx, N.Y., right, and Marley Santos of Foothill Elementary School in Boulder, Colo., left, during the seventh annual White House Kitchen Garden Planting on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on April 15, 2015.
Carolyn Kaster
AP
First lady Michelle Obama bantors with participants of the after-school program “Job Training in the Arts, Downtown Aurora Visual Arts” of Aurora, Colo., in the East Room of the White House on Nov. 10, 2014.
Evan Vucci
AP
First lady Michelle Obama speaks about “mobilizing for children’s rights, supporting local leaders and improving girls’ education” on Friday, Dec. 12, 2014, at the Brookings Institution in Washington.
Manuel Balce Ceneta
AP
First Lady Michelle Obama reads a Chritmas story at Children’s National Medical Center on Dec. 15, 2014, in Washington, D.C. The first lady toured the hospital before greeting 200 patients and hospital staff.
Olivier Douliery
abacausa.com
First lady Michelle Obama participates in a physical activity with children during a visit to Orr Elementary School in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 6, 2013.
Olivier Douliery
MCT
President and Michelle Obama visit with individuals who are taking part in Fast for Families on the National Mall in Washington on Nov. 29, 2013.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
AP
First lady Michelle Obama reacts as Ashtyn Gardner, 2, from Mobile, Ala., loses her balance when she was greeting Sunny, one of the presidential dogs, as children of military families participate in a holiday arts and crafts event in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington pn Dec. 4, 2013.
Charles Dharapak
AP
Michelle Obama and Food Network chef Rachel Ray greet students at a “Let’s Move!” program at the Eastside and Northside Elementary Schools in Clinton, Miss.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP
Michelle Obama points out a fig tree as she talks about the White House Kitchen Garden during an interview with The Associated Press, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on June 5, 2012.
Charles Dharapak
AP
Barack and Michelle Obama watch Laura Jarrett and Tony Balkissoon during their wedding at the home of senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, Laura's mother, in Chicago in June 2012.
Pete Souza
The White House
This photo taken May 12, 2014 shows first lady Michelle Obama waving as she leaves the crafts area as she and Jill Biden, wife of Vice President Joe Biden, hosted their annual Mother's Day tea to honor military mothers at White House in Washington on May 12, 2014. Sure, living in the White House has its perks. But a clothing allowance is not one of them. First ladies feel all sorts of pressure to project a fashionable look, and over the decades they've tried a range of cash-saving strategies to pull it off without going broke. Even first ladies recycle their clothes, and Michelle Obama recently welcomed military moms to a Mother's Day Tea wearing the same shirtdress she'd worn to lunch with Katy Perry in 2012.
Uncredited
AP
Michelle Obama, dressed in a Tracy Reese pink silk jaquard dress, walks on the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 4, 2012.
Jae C. Hong
AP
Michelle Obama, wearing a hat and sunglasses, stands in line at a Target department store in Alexandria, Va., after doing some shopping on Sept. 29, 2011.
Charles Dharapak
AP
Michelle Obama relaxes with former South African President Nelson Mandela at his home in South Africa in June 2011.
Samantha Appleton
The White House
First lady Michelle Obama gestures during an interview at the White House in Washington on April 12, 2011.
Evan Vucci
AP
Michelle Obama, right, talks to the Duchess of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace, in London on May 24, 2011.
Toby Melville
AP
Michelle Obama runs a 40-yard sprint as she participates in the Let’s Move! Campaign and the NFL’s Play 60 Campaign festivities with area youth, to promote exercise and fight childhood obesity in New Orleans, on Sept. 8, 2010.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Michelle Obama gestures as she dances with students at the Siete de Enero primary school primary located in a low-income neighborhood in Mexico City on April 14, 2010.
Dario Lopez-Mills
AP
Michelle Obama dances with underprivileged children at the Mumbai University in Mumbai, India, on Nov. 6, 2010.
Rajanish Kakade
AP
In this photo taken Aug. 29, 2010, President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, then-Housing and Urban Development Secretary Shaun Donovan, left, and New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, right, tour Columbia Parc Development in New Orleans on Aug. 29, 2010, the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
Carolyn Kaster
AP
President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama walk toward the White House after President Obama’s first inauguration on Jan. 20, 2019.
Alex Brandon
AP
This June 6, 2009, file photo shows Michelle Obama, left, during an arrival ceremony with French first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, at the Prefecture, in Caen, France.
Gerald Herbert
AP
Michelle Obama poses with the character Elmo, right, and a basket of healthy vegetables during a taping of a Public Service Announcement on the children’s program “Sesame Street,” in New York on May 5, 2009.
Richard Termine
AP
Michelle Obama plants herbs in the White House Kitchen Garden with students from Bancroft Elementary School on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on April 9, 2009.
Charles Dharapak
AP
Michelle Obama exercises with a hula hoop during a healthy kids fair on the South Lawn of the White House on Oct. 21, 2009.
Haraz N. Ghanbari
AP