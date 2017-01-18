For third straight time, Earth sets hottest year record

3:00 White House describes 'stark difference' between Snowden and Manning cases Pause

1:22 Inside the beginning of the Manning trial

1:19 George H.W. Bush honored with Presidential Medal Of Freedom (2010)

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama

1:51 Requests for Knitted Knockers grows after Dear Abby letter

0:55 Cubans stuck on bridge to U.S. after 'wet foot, dry foot' policy ends

1:10 Former Secretary of Commerce supports U.S., Cuba normalization

3:36 Republican Convention highlights: Chris Christie, Ben Carson, Donald Trump Jr., Paul Ryan and Tiffany Trump

1:00 Wyatt just wants attention and prayers