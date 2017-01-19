Japan says isle name on 2018 Olympic website 'unacceptable."

1:21 Friend remembers homeless man who died outside Sacramento City Hall Pause

3:13 Sacramento blues musician arraigned

1:21 Former legislator Lucy Killea is dead at 94

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

3:09 'That's still our brother out there. So we have to finish this thing out for Rudy,' DeMarcus Cousins after losing Rudy Gay

1:23 Downed tree crushes midtown home

2:35 Elusive wolverine (and marten) caught on camera in Idaho

7:08 See the frantic few minutes that ended with Sacramento police shooting Joseph Mann

0:54 Sacramento City Councilman Allen Warren talks to homeless camper about the possibility of a tent city