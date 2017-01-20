Roberts, target of Trump jabs, meeting Trump at Capitol

1:21 Friend remembers homeless man who died outside Sacramento City Hall Pause

3:13 Sacramento blues musician arraigned

1:21 Former legislator Lucy Killea is dead at 94

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

0:54 Sacramento City Councilman Allen Warren talks to homeless camper about the possibility of a tent city

3:09 'That's still our brother out there. So we have to finish this thing out for Rudy,' DeMarcus Cousins after losing Rudy Gay

2:39 How to set up an indoor garden for cannabis

0:18 Time-lapse art by Stephanie Taylor: Oil pumpjacks

1:30 Planned Parenthood rallies on California Capitol steps to oppose federal funding cuts