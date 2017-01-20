Mike Pence sworn in as vice president

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administers the oath of office to Mike Pence on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
YouTube/Trump Inaugural

National

Elusive wolverine (and marten) caught on camera in Idaho

Idaho Fish and Game cameras caught an elusive wolverine eating from a frozen deer leg placed about 12 miles northeast of McCall as bait. The animals, part of the weasel family, are being studied across Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Washington as researchers try to figure out how many of the secretive animals share our states.

National

Coast guard rescues 4 off fishing boat 230 miles from Alaska

In this video provided by a Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60T Jayhawk crew, four crew members of the Lady Gudny are hoisted from the disabled fishing vessel adrift in the Bering Sea 230 miles east-southeast of Kodiak, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2017. The Lady Gudny experienced fuel problems and exhausted its supply of fuel filters Jan. 5.

National

Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful'

Democratic opponents of a popular water projects bill, led by Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., showed no signs of giving up during Friday's filibuster before the three week congressional holiday, blasting provisions to divert more water to corporate farmers.

National

Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

A man from Salisbury, North Carolina who said he was investigating a conspiracy theory about Hillary Clinton running a child sex ring out of a pizza restaurant in Washington, D.C fired a gun inside Comet Ping Pong but did not injure anyone, according to police and news reports.

State

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Results from the 2016 election brought about new rules on the use of recreational and medicinal marijuana in several states, with more than half now allowing for the later. Federal government leaders including president-elect Trump have voiced their opinion on the changing state of mind around marijuana. Is this the beginning of the end of marijuana prohibition?

