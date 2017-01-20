Mike Pence sworn in as vice president

Idaho Fish and Game cameras caught an elusive wolverine eating from a frozen deer leg placed about 12 miles northeast of McCall as bait. The animals, part of the weasel family, are being studied across Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Washington as researchers try to figure out how many of the secretive animals share our states.
A naked woman steals the truck of the responding sheriff deputy's after he got out of his vehicle to find her a blanket. She then led police on a 70-mile chase before she lost control of the truck. Body cam and security camera footage captured the wild events in Arizona.
In this video provided by a Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60T Jayhawk crew, four crew members of the Lady Gudny are hoisted from the disabled fishing vessel adrift in the Bering Sea 230 miles east-southeast of Kodiak, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2017. The Lady Gudny experienced fuel problems and exhausted its supply of fuel filters Jan. 5.
Daiwon Mcpherson collaborated with the Mobile Police Department to surprise his girlfriend Shawna Blackmon with a marriage proposal in Alabama last week. See how she reacts when officers order Mcpherson to get on the ground, and ask her who she is.
Democratic opponents of a popular water projects bill, led by Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., showed no signs of giving up during Friday's filibuster before the three week congressional holiday, blasting provisions to divert more water to corporate farmers.
A man from Salisbury, North Carolina who said he was investigating a conspiracy theory about Hillary Clinton running a child sex ring out of a pizza restaurant in Washington, D.C fired a gun inside Comet Ping Pong but did not injure anyone, according to police and news reports.
Results from the 2016 election brought about new rules on the use of recreational and medicinal marijuana in several states, with more than half now allowing for the later. Federal government leaders including president-elect Trump have voiced their opinion on the changing state of mind around marijuana. Is this the beginning of the end of marijuana prohibition?