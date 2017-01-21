Sen. Kamala Harris: Fight we will do, fight we will win

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., spoke to a crowd of thousands on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, during the Woman's March on Washington.
Elusive wolverine (and marten) caught on camera in Idaho

Idaho Fish and Game cameras caught an elusive wolverine eating from a frozen deer leg placed about 12 miles northeast of McCall as bait. The animals, part of the weasel family, are being studied across Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Washington as researchers try to figure out how many of the secretive animals share our states.

Coast guard rescues 4 off fishing boat 230 miles from Alaska

In this video provided by a Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60T Jayhawk crew, four crew members of the Lady Gudny are hoisted from the disabled fishing vessel adrift in the Bering Sea 230 miles east-southeast of Kodiak, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2017. The Lady Gudny experienced fuel problems and exhausted its supply of fuel filters Jan. 5.

