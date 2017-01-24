2020 Olympic golf course open to reviewing membership policy

3:25 Sen. Kamala Harris: Fight we will do, fight we will win Pause

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

3:25 Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris: Fight we will do, fight we will win

1:10 Get the facts on Type 2 Diabetes

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories

0:40 Driver crashes into big rig on Capital City Freeway