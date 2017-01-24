Cab driver praises John Elway, then learns he's driving him

2:01 Drone shows high rushing water at Sacramento area weirs Pause

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

1:46 What is a ‘Botts Dot’? A field guide to Caltrans’ road markers

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

2:45 Obama on TPP: 'Right now, I’m president, and I’m for it'

1:40 Images from the world's biggest beer party: Germany's Oktoberfest