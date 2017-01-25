Trump draft order seeks review on terror interrogations

0:47 Placer official details investigation into death of ski patrol member at Squaw Valley Pause

0:45 Where do you sleep at night? Sacramento mom, 4 kids, sometimes sleep in car

1:25 Trump goes to Mexico, doesn't ask them to pay for the wall

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

0:38 Sacramento shelter dogs have a best friend: Realtor to pay for every animal to be adopted

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

3:25 Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris: Fight we will do, fight we will win

2:19 Michael Sampino takes the reins at iconic Joe Marty's sports bar

0:49 Counterprotesters were rare at Women's March on Sacramento, and one was told to move because he lacked permit