The Latest: Ryan says Congress will front money for wall

1:25 Trump goes to Mexico, doesn't ask them to pay for the wall Pause

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

1:41 Woman accused of killing husband says little at court hearing

0:19 Police cover body found on the grounds of Sacramento City Hall

1:01 Sacramento State students react to on-campus lead contamination

2:19 Michael Sampino takes the reins at iconic Joe Marty's sports bar

0:49 Counterprotesters were rare at Women's March on Sacramento, and one was told to move because he lacked permit

1:50 Opinions, issues abound among thousands of Women's March participants in Sacramento