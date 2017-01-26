Protesters charged after flying 'RESIST' banner from crane

0:57 Sacramento homeless residents react to second death in front of city hall Pause

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

3:25 Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris: Fight we will do, fight we will win

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:19 Michael Sampino takes the reins at iconic Joe Marty's sports bar

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands

0:51 Press Secretary Spicer: President believes millions voted illegally

3:07 Feds ready to monitor for, prosecute voter fraud, says Attorney General Lynch

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare