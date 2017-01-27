Nation & World

January 27, 2017 7:47 AM

Ivanka Trump's son crawls for first time in White House

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Ivanka Trump's son has added a personal accomplishment during what has been a big week for the Trump family.

Trump says 10-month-old Theodore crawled for the first time in the White House just after his grandfather became president. President Donald Trump's eldest daughter posted video on social media this week of the boy scampering in the executive mansion. She writes that Theodore's crawling was one of "many incredible milestones this past weekend."

It has been nearly 25 years since a president had young grandchildren while in office. The last time was when President George H.W. Bush was in the White House.

