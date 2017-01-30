A look at Trump's executive order on refugees, immigration

0:50 "Ski less, and protest more," say couple at Sacramento airport refugee ban protest Pause

1:04 Watch Sacramento officers try to run over Joseph Mann before shooting him

0:52 Shoppers stock up for Chinese New Year in Sacramento

1:14 UC Davis law student helps free people detained in San Francisco's airport after Trump refugee executive order

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

0:42 Ami Bera hosts huge concerned crowd at town hall meeting

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban

1:12 Donner Summit-area skier rescued

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees