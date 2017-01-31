Clash over refugee ban brings firing of Justice Dept. head

1:14 UC Davis law student helps free people detained in San Francisco's airport after Trump refugee executive order Pause

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

1:36 Muslim woman records coffee shop encounter with man allegedly from Columbus

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

1:12 Donner Summit-area skier rescued

0:53 Kings call for better care of ball after 21 turnovers to 76ers

0:45 Travelers coming into SFO hear: "Welcome to America"

3:10 Tolliver believes reducing TO's will help Kings hold leads, and more...