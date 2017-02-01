Sri Lanka arrest astrologer who predicted president's death

3:25 Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris: Fight we will do, fight we will win Pause

1:49 Caregiver caught hitting elderly woman

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

0:34 Witness describes wires running into gas tank as bomb threat closes Tower Bridge

1:30 Planned Parenthood rallies on California Capitol steps to oppose federal funding cuts

0:25 Tower Bridge closed after driver claims to have bomb

1:30 Mental and physical fatigue contribute to loss at Houston

1:07 DeMarcus Cousins remains optimistic after long road trip

0:42 Ami Bera hosts huge concerned crowd at town hall meeting