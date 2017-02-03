Tiger Woods withdraws from the Dubai Desert Classic

0:47 John Berryhill on bacon Pause

2:02 Jobs of NASCAR: Meet Spanky, the chef who cooks 150 pounds of bacon per weekend to feed his team

2:08 Celebrity chef Guy Fieri at Dell’Osso Family Farm

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance

2:57 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

0:47 UC Davis students and faculty save public research data before it vanishes

1:20 Mayor Steinberg intervenes in fight over Sacramento Republic brand