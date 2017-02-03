Seoul says North Korea has fired its security chief

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance Pause

0:47 John Berryhill on bacon

2:02 Jobs of NASCAR: Meet Spanky, the chef who cooks 150 pounds of bacon per weekend to feed his team

2:08 Celebrity chef Guy Fieri at Dell’Osso Family Farm

0:50 Fort Worth police apprehend slithery suspect

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

1:26 NASA Day of Remembrance: Space shuttle Columbia was lost 14 years ago on Feb. 1

0:47 UC Davis students and faculty save public research data before it vanishes

2:57 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year