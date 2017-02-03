Nation & World

February 3, 2017 8:22 AM

2 sentenced to death in Guyana for massacre that killed 12

The Associated Press
GEORGETOWN, Guyana

Two men in the South American country of Guyana have been sentenced to death for a 2008 massacre in which nine civilians and three police officers were killed.

A high court late Thursday ordered the two men to be hanged.

Prosecutors say Dennis Williams and Royden Williams were part of a group that went to the jungle community of Bartica to steal from gold miners and wound up killing the 12 people.

Police say the men also were part of a gang also linked to a separate killing of six adults and five children just months earlier.

Several inmates remain on death row in Guyana, although the country hasn't hanged a prisoner since 1997.

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano

View more video

Nation & World Videos