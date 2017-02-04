Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after rocky start

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban Pause

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

4:38 'Colored Lights' by Skyler's Pool

0:41 Caltrans tries to get wrong way freeway drivers to turn around

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

1:52 Sacramento Kings DeMarcus Cousins on loss to Suns

1:32 Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye answers call for jury duty