Iran lifts ban on American wrestling team

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare' Pause

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort

3:02 Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joeger reflects before Golden State Warriors game

3:02 PAWS' elephants, tigers and a new clinic, oh my!

1:04 UC Davis' Chima Moneke making another leap

0:23 Caregiver arrested for allegedly stealing from 85-year-old

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money