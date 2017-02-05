Afghan official: 38 killed by avalanches after heavy snow

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban Pause

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort

1:15 Mom describes how costs add up to treat her daughter's diabetes

3:02 PAWS' elephants, tigers and a new clinic, oh my!

0:43 "Get it while it's there": Consumers urged to sign up under Covered California's enrollment extension

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance

0:23 Caregiver arrested for allegedly stealing from 85-year-old

1:32 Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye answers call for jury duty