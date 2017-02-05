The Latest: Pence calls federal judge's order 'frustrating'

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban Pause

0:50 Fort Worth police apprehend slithery suspect

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

4:08 Cane-swinging passenger lays out bus driver's attacker: 'Rise up again I'm gonna hit ya!'

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort

1:15 Mom describes how costs add up to treat her daughter's diabetes

3:02 PAWS' elephants, tigers and a new clinic, oh my!

3:07 Stephen Curry reaction to his team's 109-106 loss vs Kings