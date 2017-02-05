Milwaukee sheriff's star rises, but he remains polarizing

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts Pause

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

1:45 Growing mushrooms near Oakdale

1:14 Why grow organic?

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

0:53 Delta grounded flights Sunday due to 'automation issue', website also down