Tech firms take stand against travel ban, risking backlash

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration Pause

1:16 Lady Gaga flies solo at Super Bowl halftime show

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

3:09 Woman who lost 150 pounds shows off new cookbook

3:25 Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris: Fight we will do, fight we will win

1:45 Growing mushrooms near Oakdale

0:13 Check out the green fireball meteor that exploded over Chicago