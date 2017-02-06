English vs. French tensions in Cameroon turn deadly

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration Pause

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

1:06 Are your kids getting enough sleep?

1:04 Do you need a nap?

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside