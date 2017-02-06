5 California Things to Know for Today

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration Pause

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

3:05 Hidden Figures

0:57 Girls watch Hidden Figures movie

0:37 Customer finds swastikas on the soles of his shoes

3:25 Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris: Fight we will do, fight we will win

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside