Lawyer: Police responsible for ambulance problems at protest

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever' Pause

0:48 Trump counters on Putin question, says 'Our country's so innocent?'

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban