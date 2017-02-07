Nation & World
Former President Barack Obama kitesurfing with Richard Branson
On Tuesday the Virgin Group founder put up a blog post with pictures and video of the former President kitesurfing off one of Branson's private islands in the British Virgin Islands. Branson writes that Obama, who's a native of Hawaii, told him he was prevented from surfing by his security detail during his time in office. Obama and the former First Lady Michelle have been vacationing since leaving the White House.Jack Brockway / Virgin.com