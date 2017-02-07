Former President Barack Obama kitesurfing with Richard Branson

On Tuesday the Virgin Group founder put up a blog post with pictures and video of the former President kitesurfing off one of Branson's private islands in the British Virgin Islands. Branson writes that Obama, who's a native of Hawaii, told him he was prevented from surfing by his security detail during his time in office. Obama and the former First Lady Michelle have been vacationing since leaving the White House.
Jack Brockway / Virgin.com

NASA Apollo 1 tragedy: 50 years later

It's been 50 years since a fire on the launch pad in Cape Kennedy, Fla., killed three astronauts at the start of the Apollo moon program. During a launch pad test on Jan. 27, 1967, a flash fire erupted inside the Apollo 1 capsule killing the three crew members: Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee.

What it's like approaching Pluto - NASA releases breathtaking video

NASA has released an awesome video showing what it looks like approaching Pluto. The video is made up of more than 100 high resolution images taken by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft. The images were taken over six months as the spacecraft flew by Pluto in July 2015. Pluto used to be considered the 9th plant from the sun, but it was later reclassified as a "dwarf planet."

