Sri Lanka to ask UN for more time to probe war crimes

0:24 Tree trimmer dies after limb snaps Pause

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance

5:21 Officer Martin and Chief Fitzgerald meeting audio

1:40 Eric Holder makes first visit to California Capitol as outside counsel

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

0:47 Flooding and high river flows along the American River Parkway

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money

1:52 California AG on Trump's defunding comment: "We deserve to have our tax contributions come back"

0:53 Jerry Brown: California will work to ensure laws are enforced fairly