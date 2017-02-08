10 Things to Know for Today

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban Pause

5:21 Officer Martin and Chief Fitzgerald meeting audio

0:24 Tree trimmer dies after limb snaps

1:40 Eric Holder makes first visit to California Capitol as outside counsel

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance

2:56 Ty Lawson on defending the Boston Celtics

0:41 Caltrans tries to get wrong way freeway drivers to turn around

0:58 Caught on camera: Game warden fires shot to free bucks locked by the antlers

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever'