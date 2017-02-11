Trump transition team limits EPA at environmental forum

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration Pause

1:23 Visitors shop and talk about Yosemite name changes

1:43 Water continues to rush down Oroville spillway on Friday

0:25 Caltrans says I-80 still unsafe westbound, working to clear mudslide debris

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

0:46 Watch Oroville Dam water gushing over emergency spillway

1:09 Oroville Dam spillway: 'It's not supposed to do that'

5:27 Fighting terrorism and Islamophobia at the grassroots level

1:14 UC Davis law student helps free people detained in San Francisco's airport after Trump refugee executive order