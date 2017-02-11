The Latest: Japan says North's missile did not hit territory

1:45 Growing mushrooms near Oakdale Pause

1:14 Why grow organic?

2:43 Protests against immigration ban at J.F.K.

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban

0:48 Protests emerge at Sea-Tac in response to immigration freeze

0:58 Caught on camera: Game warden fires shot to free bucks locked by the antlers

1:22 Sacramento area flooding through the years: 1862-2017

1:43 Water continues to rush down Oroville spillway on Friday

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying