N. Carolina trooper shoots driver after confrontation

Authorities have identified a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who shot a driver to death during an "armed confrontation" when he fled following a traffic stop.
The Highway Patrol says Trooper Jerimy Mathis tried the stop a driver for a lane violation and erratic driving around 1 a.m. Sunday in Durham County.
Authorities say 31-year-old Willard Eugene Scott Jr., who was black, got out of his vehicle and fled on foot. The patrol says Mathis fired his gun, striking Scott.
Authorities haven't said explicitly Scott was armed, but the State Bureau of Investigation says a handgun found at the scene did not belong to the Highway Patrol.
Scott died at a hospital. Mathis, who is white, is on leave while state authorities investigate, which is standard practice.
