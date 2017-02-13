French candidate Macron's team sees cyberattacks from Russia

1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness Pause

0:51 Marvin Williams: Charlotte Hornets still headed to playoffs

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:10 Choppers move in as rock-filled bags await positioning on Oroville Dam spillway

0:55 Evacuees wait to fill gas tanks at Quik Stop on Hwy 99 and Bogue Road

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations