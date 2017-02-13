The Latest: No classified info at Mar-a-Lago dinner, WH says

The Latest on developments in President Donald Trump's administration (all times EST):
6:45 p.m.
A White House spokesman says no classified material was discussed publicly at the Mar-a-Lago resort over the weekend.
Sean Spicer says President DonaldTrump was briefed in a classified room after North Korea's latest missile test Saturday. Trump drew scrutiny after social media posts appeared to show Trump conducting national security business in an area accessible to the public.
Spicer says Trump was briefed before and after dinner Saturday. But he says that during dinner Trump and U.S. and Japanese officials were discussing plans for a press conference later that night.
Spicer says the activity at dinner was "literally a discussion of logistics."
___
5:15 p.m.
The White House says President Donald Trump is "evaluating the situation" involving his national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Trump spokesman Sean Spicer says the president is speaking with Vice President Mike Pence and others about the matter.
Pence publicly vouched that Flynn did not discuss sanctions with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. before the inauguration. But Flynn has since told the White House sanctions may have come up.
Trump has said nothing publicly about Flynn since the Washington Post reported last week that Flynn did discuss sanctions with the Russian official.
___
4:20 p.m.
White House national security adviser Michael Flynn has apologized to Vice President Mike Pence for the controversy surrounding his discussions with the Russian ambassador to the U.S., an administration official says.
Pence said in televised interviews that Flynn had not discussed sanctions during his pre-inauguration calls with the Russian envoy. Flynn has since told the White House that sanctions may have come up.
Administration officials have said Pence was relying on information from Flynn.
The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and insisted on anonymity.
Comments