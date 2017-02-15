Nation & World

February 15, 2017 8:38 AM

Ex-VP Biden elected chair of National Constitution Center

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been elected chair of the board of trustees at Philadelphia's National Constitution Center.

The center made the announcement Wednesday that Biden will succeed former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, whose term ended in January.

Jeffrey Rosen, President and CEO of the center, says Biden's "love for the constitution, and passion for teaching all Americans about its enduring principles, have inspired people around the world."

Biden says he's honored to succeed former presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush at the head of such a "national treasure."

Biden will also be splitting his time between programs at the University of Delaware and the University of Pennsylvania as part of his post-White House life.

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

View more video

Nation & World Videos