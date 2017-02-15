Nation & World

Police: Man shot to death by North Carolina officers

The Associated Press
DURHAM, N.C.

The police chief in Durham says a man sought for violating a pre-trial release condition was shot and killed by officers after he pulled a gun while they pursued him on foot.

Chief C.J. Davis read a statement saying three officers were attempting to arrest the man at a house on Wednesday. As they approached, the man ran out and the chase ensued.

Davis said the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the officers, who fired at him. The man was pronounced dead a short time later. The chief didn't identify the suspect, but said a gun was found next to him and that the weapon had been reported stolen.

The chief said the three officers are on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

