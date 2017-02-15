Bayern Munich routs Arsenal 5-1 to put foot in quarterfinals

0:42 Racing to secure Lake Oroville spillway before a storm arrives Pause

1:09 These dams loom large in Northern California's water world

0:44 Official: Crews work to solidify Oroville Dam area

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

0:25 Meanwhile, at Shasta Dam... maximum water releases, storage at 95% and storms on the way

0:50 Oroville residents return home after evacution order lifted

1:32 Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

1:57 Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom says spillway failure a wake-up call