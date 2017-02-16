Al-Shabab claims mortar attack near Somalia leader ceremony

0:42 Racing to secure Lake Oroville spillway before a storm arrives Pause

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

1:09 These dams loom large in Northern California's water world

0:44 Official: Crews work to solidify Oroville Dam area

3:58 Boulders, concrete flown in to strengthen damaged Oroville spillway

0:55 Rescuers retrieve man from Sacramento River log, take him to safety

0:58 Watch: Drone flies over auxiliary spillway at Lake Oroville

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort