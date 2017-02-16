The Latest: Washington official: Trump 'conceding defeat'

0:42 Intense effort to fortify Lake Oroville continues in rough weather Pause

1:09 These dams loom large in Northern California's water world

1:57 Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom says spillway failure a wake-up call

2:29 49ers GM John Lynch speaks at presser

3:58 Boulders, concrete flown in to strengthen damaged Oroville spillway

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck (without spilling glasses of water)

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours