10 Things to Know for Today

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday Pause

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

2:13 Promotional video: What does Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency do?

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

1:39 Five Circus Sarasota members fall from high wire during practice

2:03 Storm forecast includes flooding and wind gusts

0:32 Don Pedro spillway water flows over road

1:26 Oroville Dam's main spillway 'stable' but eroded as officials adjust flow rate