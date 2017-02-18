Germany's Merkel to US: uphold, strengthen multilateralism

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck (without spilling glasses of water) Pause

0:27 Squirrel spotted eating a slice of pizza in a tree

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

0:25 Water flows down Lake Berryessa's famous drain

0:42 Intense effort to fortify Lake Oroville continues in rough weather

3:15 Northern California pilot flies solo across U.S. in glider

1:09 These dams loom large in Northern California's water world

1:21 Protesters take to streets of D.C. on inauguration day