Dutch far-right populist Wilders kicks off election campaign

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know Pause

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck (without spilling glasses of water)

0:47 Immigration Rally: 'Enough is enough.'

2:09 Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

1:50 Bluffton daycare closes for immigrant strike

0:25 Water flows down Lake Berryessa's famous drain

1:24 President Trump goes face to face with the news media

0:42 Intense effort to fortify Lake Oroville continues in rough weather