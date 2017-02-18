Blind cleric behind 1990s terror plots dies in US prison

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices Pause

0:27 Squirrel spotted eating a slice of pizza in a tree

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck (without spilling glasses of water)

0:47 Immigration Rally: 'Enough is enough.'

2:09 Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials