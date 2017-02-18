DC Council chair: Council to revisit paid family leave bill

2:15 Various agencies respond to Lake Oroville Dam emergency Pause

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

0:50 Oroville residents return home after evacution order lifted

0:27 Squirrel spotted eating a slice of pizza in a tree

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California