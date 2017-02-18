Colombia's FARC rebels complete move to demobilization areas

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday Pause

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?

0:27 Squirrel spotted eating a slice of pizza in a tree

1:42 Oroville residence react to possible second evacuation with storm approaching

0:16 Cleanup of the I-5 fatal crash caused by fleeing wrong-way driver

1:28 Shelter aids Maxwell-area residents

1:01 Flooding on I-5 corridor near Williams

0:16 See what 90 mph winds at top of Sierra ski slope looks like