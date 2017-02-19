1 killed; 1 hurt after car stuck on tracks is hit by train

1:28 Shelter aids Maxwell-area residents Pause

1:09 These dams loom large in Northern California's water world

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

2:35 Elusive wolverine (and marten) caught on camera in Idaho

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants