Cambodia lawmakers approve law threatening opposition party

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants Pause

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck (without spilling glasses of water)

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

2:03 Storm forecast includes flooding and wind gusts

1:01 Flooding on I-5 corridor near Williams

1:28 Shelter aids Maxwell-area residents

2:06 DeMarcus Cousins is happy a big man won the Skills Challenge